Michael Bublé Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Wife Luisana Lopilato

Another Bublé baby has arrived.

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially a family of five after welcoming their fourth child, a baby girl named Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

In a birth announcement shared on Aug. 19, the pair shared that their little one arrived weighing 3.8 kilograms--roughly 8 ounces--and called her an "infinite blessing."

"From love comes life, light and her," they wrote alongside a sweet photo of the parents holding the infant's foot. "You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!"

The couple, who have been married since 2011, are also parents to sons Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 4.

Back in February, Michael shared that he was going to be a dad again in the music video for his single, "I'll Never Not Love You." The surprise news was revealed in a flash-forward scene showing Luisana pregnant alongside their three kids.

"The truth is we're so excited, we're so excited, man," Michael confirmed to Ryan Seacrest days later. "This will be the first time that I actually say these words but yes my wife and I are grateful to be expecting."

The following month, the singer revealed his kids' "sweet" reaction to the pregnancy.

"We told the kids on Christmas Eve," Michael said on The View. "We told them 'You know, mommy has a baby in her tummy and you're gonna have a little brother or sister' and [Elias] was just distraught. And we said, 'What's wrong?' and he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and made the baby?'"

He said he still didn't know how to answer that one.

The arrival of their baby follows a difficult few years for the Bublé family. In 2016, their oldest child Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at just 3 years old, but has remained in remission since 2017. "When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," Luisana said in a press conference that year. "It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this."

Today, Noah remains healthy and happy and has already inherited his dad's musical talents. On July 28, Michael shared a video to Instagram of his firstborn playing his song "I'll Never Not Love You" on the piano.

"Noah surprised me after I was away on tour," the four-time Grammy winner wrote alongside the footage. "He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy."

Admitting he was "getting choked up," Michael added the caption, "More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!!"