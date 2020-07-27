Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Pregnancy Announcement

Michael Kopech has filed for divorce from "Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan, seven months after saying, "I do."

The Major League Baseball athlete filed for a divorce in Texas on July 19, a week before the 28-year-old announced she's expecting her first child, according to online records obtained by The Chicago Tribune.

In her statement shared to Instagram on Friday she wrote, "Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly &I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January." The actress did not mention Kopech in her announcement, which included photos of pregnancy tests and an ultrasound.

The White Sox pitcher has yet to comment on Morgan's pregnancy announcement.

E! News exclusively reported that the couple tied the knot this January. The "Riverdale" star told E! News at the time, "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

She revealed they started dating in June 2018 after connecting on social media weeks prior. "If it wasn't for social media, we would have never known each other," Morgan joked to E! News.

Following their intimate winter wedding, the actress posted many tributes to her husband, including one posted on April 30. For his part, the athlete prefers to fly under the radar, with no active social media accounts.

Kopech previously confirmed via the White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn that he would not be participating in the 2020 season, citing "personal reasons."

"We recognize that reaching this decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is understanding and supportive," Hahn told ESPN.

A rep for Morgan declined to comment.