Michelle Branch Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage This Month

Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch opened up in a candid post on Instagram, revealing that she experienced her first miscarriage this month.

Branch, 37, shared a series of photos from her holiday celebrations with family, detailing the hectic nature of 2020 as well as all of the recent events in her life in December.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet.’” she wrote. “December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday.”

“And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf—ker!) But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress,” she continued. “We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line.”

The "Are You Happy Now?" singer finished her message on an optimistic note, writing, “These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx”

In 2001, Branch raised to prominence with the release of her major-label debut album "The Spirit Room" that featured the hits "Goodbye to You," "All You Wanted" and "Everywhere." Her follow-up album in 2003, "Hotel Paper," was also a commercial success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200.

Branch and Patrick Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, began dating in 2015 after meeting at a Grammy party and fell in love while working on the singer’s album “Hopeless Romantic,” produced by Carney. They got engaged in July 2017 and eventually tied the knot in New Orleans in April 2019, Billboard reported.

In the midst of their engagement, the singer announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child and her second in February 2018. Their son, Rhys, was born August 28, 2018, one year after their engagement, pushing back their wedding date.

The Grammy-winning artist has a 15-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, whom she shares with her ex, Teddy Landau. They married in 2004 and eventually split in 2014, divorcing the next year.

Despite being exes, Branch told People in 2017 that co-parenting with Landau made their family dynamic similar to "Modern Family."

“I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can’t,” Branch said. “Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart. Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close. It was easy to focus on her and worry about how she felt and making it normal for her; it allowed us not to get too caught up in our own s—t.”

