Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Shares Poignant Photo of Daughter Watching Kamala Harris Take the Oath

Harris has made history as the first female, the first Black American and the first South Asian American to become vice president

By Gina Vivinetto | TODAY

In this Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, actress Mindy Kaling attends the Hulu TCA Summer 2016 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling is sharing how much Kamala Harris' historic election matters to her children.

The "Office" alum shared a photo on Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter, Katherine, watching TV as Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States during Wednesday's inauguration ceremony.

In her caption, Kaling, whose parents emigrated from India, wrote, "I was at work, but apparently she said: 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.' Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, is the first female, the first Black American and the first South Asian American to hold the second-highest seat in office.

Parents across the nation reacted to Harris' election on social media in November, with many saying it would inspire young women, especially young women of color, to grow up knowing they could achieve positions of power.

As the former California senator took her oath on Wednesday, more Hollywood moms weighed in with emotional responses.

"Top Chef" star Padma Lakshmi, who was born in India, shared an Instagram photo of herself embracing daughter Krishna, 10, as they watched Harris being sworn into office.

"A momentous day for women, a momentous day for the United States, and a relief for the whole world 🌍," she wrote, adding the hashtag #madamvicepresident.

America Ferrera, whose parents immigrated from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, posted a photo on Instagram of herself crying as she held her 2-year-old son Sebastian, or "Baz," in her arms. (Ferrera used an emoji to conceal Baz's face.)

"'Why you crying?' 'What is democracy?” 'Where did JLo go?' — a little easier to answer Baz’s questions today. So much work ahead to build the world we want our babies to inherit," she wrote.

Entertainment News

Danny Masterson 11 hours ago

Actor Danny Masterson Pleads Not Guilty to Raping Three Women

Inauguration Day 12 hours ago

Ant Clemons on Performing ‘Better Days' with Justin Timberlake During the Inauguration Special

Ferrera went on to quote a line from "The Hill We Climb," the inspiring poem that inaugural poet Amanda Gorman read during Wednesday's ceremony.

"Grateful for today’s victory and for @amandascgorman's words: 'There is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it.'"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Mindy KalingKamala HarrisInauguration Day
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us