Originally appeared on E! Online

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is opening up about her sexuality.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The "Modern Family" alum, who portrayed Jesse Tyler-Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet’s on-screen daughter Lily on the Emmy-winning TV show, celebrated Pride month by living her truth and coming out as bisexual.

In a June 16 Instagram video, the 18-year-old lip-synced to an audio clip from a scene of the ABC series that featured herself, Tyler-Ferguson (who portrayed Mitch), Stonestreet (Cam) and Sofía Vergara’s Gloria.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“You are Vietnamese,” Vergara said, to which Lily responds, “No, I’m not. I’m gay, I’m gay.”

Ever the foot-in-the-mouth father, Mitch said, “Honey, no you are not gay. You are just confused. Oh my god, what is wrong with me?”

Atop the video of Anderson-Emmons mouthing the scene and smiling along, she wrote, “People keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi).”

She extended her announcement to all of her followers celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this month, too, writing in the caption, “Happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe.”

READ JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Sexuality Amid Chris Hughes Relationship

Ariel Winter, who played Anderson-Emmons' on-screen cousin Alex, showed up to support her castmate by giving her Instagram post a “like.”

And while Anderson-Emmons used a portion of the "Modern Family" scene to share her truth, it’s not the only section of that episode that she and her fans have resonated with. In fact, a viral TikTok trend from earlier this year was born out of another of Lily’s quotes from the scene where she shouts, “I hate Vietnam!” while inside a Vietnamese restaurant. TikTokers would then use that audio to sarcastically express their dislike of someone.

“I’m just really grateful that everyone is getting a good laugh out of my clips from the show,” Anderson-Emmons told Billboard in March, “and I’m grateful for all the support.”

PHOTOS Paris Hilton, Paula Abdul, Cara Delevingne, Celebrating Pride 2025

Jesse Tyler Ferguson talks about the internet thinking Ty Burrell was dead after he missed a Modern Family reunion, having a poster of Patti LuPone on his wall as a child and his podcast, Dinner's on Me.

This story first appeared on E! Online. More from E!: