Natasha Lyonne Confirms She and Fred Armisen Split After 8 Years

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen's romance has officially sunk.

The 43-year-old actress confirmed that she and the "Saturday Night Live" alum, 55, have split after nearly eight years together.

"I had been [in Los Angeles] living with Fred and during COVID. I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published on April 15. "We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we're still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn't like a swimming pool."

She continued, "It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you've got to get your laps -- I'm like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer. So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles."

Lyonne went on to share that "the real scandal" is that she's gone officially bicoastal.

The couple went public with their romance back in 2014 where they were spotted at a pre-Emmys bash looking "very flirty and talking very closely." Days later, at the Emmys, she admitted to sexting while walking the red carpet, though she did not reveal the recipient of her naughty text.

She shared to E! News, "This is not a G-rated text message I'm sending right now," as she typed away on her phone.

The following year, the pair walked the red carpet together.

During their relationship, Lyonne appeared on Armisen's show "Portlandia," which he co-wrote and co-starred in. He also directed the Russian Doll actress in her short film The Realist Real for a KENZO ad campaign.

Lyonne previously dated actors Edward Furlong and Adam Goldberg. Armisen was previously married to singer Sally Timms from 1998 to 2004. He was also wed to actress Elisabeth Moss from 2009 to 2011, who later described their union as "extremely traumatic and awful and horrible."

"I think I was a terrible husband," Armisen admitted to Howard Stern in January 2013. "I think I'm a terrible boyfriend."

He added, "I feel bad for everyone I've gone out with."