NBC Will Not Air 2022 Golden Globes, Calls for ‘Meaningful' HFPA Reforms

ROBYN BECK | AFP | Getty Images

An NBC spokesperson said the network will not air the 2022 Golden Globes due to ongoing controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

In February, the HFPA was criticized for lacking diversity. At the time, the group had 87 members who are journalists, but none are Black, the Los Angeles Times reported.

