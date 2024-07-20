Neymar welcomes baby No. 3 less than 9 months after daughter

Originally appeared on E! Online

Neymar is adding another player to his team.

The Brazilian soccer star privately welcomed his third child, a baby girl named Helena, on July 3, he confirmed on social media.

"Helena," Neymar wrote in a July 19 Instagram post alongside photos of the newborn in the hospital. "03/07/2024."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Neymar — who is also dad to son Davi Lucca, 12, with ex Carolina Dantas and daughter Mavie, 9 months, with Bruna Biancardi — accompanied the announcement with sweet photos of his son meeting the baby girl in the hospital and holding her in his lap.

Following speculation that Amanda Kimberlly was expecting his child, the model confirmed Helena’s arrival on social media the same day.

Kimberlly expressed her joy over the new addition as well, captioning her own July 19 post, per a Portuguese translation, "My favorite month, july."

She also gave a glimpse into a white-and-gold party celebrating the little girl on July 7, writing via Portuguese translation, “We celebrated Helena's arrival with a beautiful reception made with lots of love and care!”

Here are five things to know about Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, forward for Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil National Team.

Helena's birth comes less than nine months after Neymar, 32, and then-girlfriend Bruna, 30, welcomed daughter Mavie on Oct. 6, 2023. Just two months later, the couple — who went public with their relationship in April 2022 — split following rumors that he had been unfaithful.

"This is a private matter," Bruna wrote in an Instagram Story in November, via translation, "but as I am exposed to news, assumptions and jokes on a daily basis, I inform you that I am not in a relationship."

Neymar had previously addressed the cheating allegations in a public apology to the influencer.

"I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side," the Paris Saint-Germain forward wrote on Instagram in June. "And I stand beside you."

Noting that he did "wrong" without addressing any cheating rumors, Neymar went on to describe Bruna as "the woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child."

"Bru, I already apologised for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that," he added. "If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public."

And while Neymar has been keeping his personal matters mostly out of the spotlight these days, the athlete has publicly paid tribute to Bruna since calling it quits, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

"Today is this wonderful woman's day!!! May God guide and light your ways," Neymar wrote on Instagram in April in celebration of her birthday. "You are amazing."