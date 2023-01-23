NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring “Good Morning America” anchor and “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan.

NFL linebacker turned actor and “America's Got Talent” host Terry Crews and Constance Schwartz joined Strahan in speaking at the ceremony at 6918 Hollywood Blvd., between Highland and Orange avenues.

Strahan and Schwartz founded SMAC Entertainment, a talent management, music, branding and production company.

The star is the first in the walk's sports entertainment category which was announced in 2021 by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame.

The category honors individuals, not teams or sports affiliated groups, who have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment and demonstrated “longevity of excellence” in their sport, according to Ana Martinez, the Hollywood Walk of Fame's producer.

It is the 2,744th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars. Following a 15-season career as a New York Giants defensive end that led to his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Strahan began his broadcasting career in 2008 as an analyst with “Fox NFL Sunday.”

Strahan has received multiple Sports Emmy Award nominations for outstanding sports personality, studio analyst.