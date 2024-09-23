Nick Cannon shares one regret after insuring his manhood for $10 million: ‘It wasn't enough'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nick Cannon has one regret after recently insuring his testicles for $10 million.

"It wasn't enough," the father of 12 exclusively told E! News. "Should've been $12 million, one for each kid."

And while some might think it's unusual to take out an insurance policy on your private parts, Cannon argues otherwise.

"You hear all these supermodels ensuring their legs for millions of dollars, why shouldn't I insure my best assets?" the 43-year-old reasoned. "I gotta make sure my kids are taken care of when my manhood no longer works."

However, Cannon isn't retiring his manhood just yet, as he added, "I still got a long way to go."

As for Cannon's undisputed title as Hollywood's most famous father, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" star shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden "Sagon," 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 23 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 3, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 22 months, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice, 2, with LaNisha Cole.

His most recent addition is daughter Halo Marie, 21 months, with Alyssa Scott. Halo's birth came one year after Cannon and Scott's 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer in 2022.

Family matters aside, Cannon has been hard at work on the new episodes of "The Masked Singer," which he called "the best season of talent that we've had yet."

"It is season 12 and the show is so popular," he gushed. "When you have winners in alumni like LeAnn Rimes to Ne-Yo, people are really coming to win that trophy. So every episode they could win it. They could take it all the way. You're seeing some finale type performances every episode."

"The Masked Singer "premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. on Fox.