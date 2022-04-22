Nicolas Cage Reveals Gender of First Baby With Wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage is going to be a girl dad.

The "National Treasure" actor shared the big news during a sneak peek of his upcoming appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

In January, Cage, 58, and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, confirmed they were expecting their first child together. "I am going to have a little girl," he shared in the clip, released April 21. And as he explained, because of his love for one particular hit by the Beatles--which was penned by John Lennon--the name they've chosen for their baby has a special connection.

"Her name, because of 'Across the Universe,' is gonna be Lennon Augie--Augie for my father," Cage told host Kelly Clarkson. "I'll call her Lenny for short." As for how the actor feels about becoming a dad again? "I'm thrilled," he added. "It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life." In addition to the new baby on the way, Cage is already father to two sons: Weston Coppola Cage, 31, from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton and Kal-El Coppola Cage, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Alice Kim.

News of Cage and Shibata's growing family came less than a year after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

And if you're wondering how the proposal went down: Back in August 2020, Cage revealed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he wasn't able to pop the question in-person, but that didn't stop him from asking for forever--from a distance.

As he described on brother Marc Coppola's radio show, "She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada, and I haven't seen her for six months. We're really happy together and we're really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime."

He proposed with a black diamond ring and mailed the unique sparkler to Japan.

"Her favorite color is black, so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond," he explained. "I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her FedEx."

The happy couple first met through mutual friends who introduced them in Shiga, Japan when Cage was filming "Prisoners of the Ghostland." Across the universe, indeed.

