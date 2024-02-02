Olivia Culpo reacts after Christian McCaffrey's mom says they can't afford Super Bowl suite

Originally appeared on E! Online

Olivia Culpo had to call an audible on the surprising Super Bowl confession her fiancé Christian McCaffrey's mom shared.

Lisa McCaffrey recently revealed that the San Francisco 49ers running back's family wouldn't be watching him face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl from a private suite because it was a bit outside of their price range.

"We looked into a suite," she explained on the Feb. 1 episode of the "Your Mom" podcast, "and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian McCaffrey, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia."

But Culpo quickly set the record straight on the family's plans for the Feb. 11 game. In response to Lisa McCaffrey's podcast interview, the 2012 Miss Universe winner wrote in a Feb. 2 Instagram Story, "@lisamccaffrey fake news!"

She went on to share an exciting update, adding, "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."

Lisa McCaffrey isn't the only NFL family member to highlight how expensive Super Bowl seats are. Kylie Kelce—wife to Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce—also spoke out about the exhorbitant cost they had to pay to ensure daughters Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, could watch their dad play in the 2023 Super Bowl.

"We're paying almost $4,000 for a f------ kid who is not going to sit in a seat to watch her dad play in a game," Kylie Kelce complained to her husband in the Amazon Prime Video documentary "Kelce." "That's bananas."

The 31-year-old—who, at the time, was pregnant with their third daughter, Bennett, now 11 months—later elaborated on why it was so important for the kids, no matter how young, to be there.

"It's just such a cool opportunity," she explained to People in February 2023. "At the very least, they'll have pictures of them at the Super Bowl cheering on their dad. I know that it's something [Jason] wanted to share with them."

And the whole Kelce family may just be making the trip to another Super Bowl this year. After all, Jason Kelce's younger brother Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are making their second consecutive appearance at football's biggest night.

As for Culpo, she doesn't take watching from the sidelines for granted, either.

"I know what it's like to have dreams, ambitions and feeling that itch to get it done," the "Culpo Sisters" star told E! News in February 2022. "It's really fun to sit back and watch."