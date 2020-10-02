Popeyes Rolls Out Chocolate-Filled Beignets — But Not Everywhere

Popeyes' roots are in New Orleans, home of the beloved beignet, but the dessert has never made it onto the chicken chain's menu — until now.

Last year, Popeyes leaned into the spice, with its viral Spicy Chicken Sandwich, but now it's going sweet with its newly launched chocolate-stuffed beignets that are fried to order and covered with powdered sugar.

Foodbeast was able to track down some of the beignets at a few Massachusetts-area Popeyes locations. Thursday night, the company told TODAY Food the treats are available in select Boston and Baltimore, Maryland, locations.

Unfortunately, the beignets aren’t available nationwide — at least not yet.

“As a brand from New Orleans, we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants,” a representative for Popeyes said.

A menu of a Boston-area Popeyes revealed the new beignets will come in a variety of serving sizes: three beignets for $1.99, six for $3.99, and a dozen for $7.49, but it's always possible that prices will vary by location.

Social media is already very ready to give this new treat a try.

No word yet on how long these beignets will be around, so if you come across them, why not go for the dozen?

Editor's Note (Oct. 1, 2020): This story has been updated with information from Popeyes about which markets the beignets are available in.

