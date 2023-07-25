"Oppenheimer" is getting a lot of buzz after a red, white and blue mishap.

During the period drama's opening weekend, some moviegoers spotted what appears to be mistake in a 1945-set scene where Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer stands in a crowd featuring several people waving American flags. The error in question? The number of stars on the flag during that particular year.

"It was good and all," one user tweeted July 21, "but I'll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945."

After all, the American flag featured 48 stars in 1945 as Alaska and Hawaii didn't become states until 1959. And while two extra stars may not seem like a big deal for the movie prop, the user pointed out, "The pattern's different. Staggered rows vs. grid arrangement."

Adding to this flag conundrum is another 1945-set scene from the film featuring an American flag with the correct 48 of stars was being flown behind J. Robert Oppenheimer.

As such, another user actually thinks the 50-star flag in the scene wasn't an accident, after all the film spans 34 years, depicting the time Oppenheimer spent as a student in the 1920s all the way to the US Atomic Energy Commission committee hearings in 1954.

"I can argue that this is done intentionally as the colored scenes were from Oppenheimer's perspective, while the black and white scenes were from another," the user posited. "This would be a memory of Oppenheimer from his present day memory which does have 50 states on the flag."

While many fans are buzzing over the possible prop error in "Oppenheimer," the cast recently revealed the part of filming that awed them while on set: Murphy's intense diet to transform into the father of the atomic bomb.

"I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right," the "Peaky Blinders" star told the New York Times back in May. "I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."

And his costar Emily Blunt echoed his sentiments, telling Extra earlier this month, "He had such a monumental undertaking, and he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated."

And you can see the transformation for yourself, as Oppenheimer is now in theaters.

