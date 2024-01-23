Oscar nominations are Tuesday morning. How to watch live

This story originally appeared on E! Online

Film's biggest night is one step closer.

While stars will have to wait a bit longer to learn who exactly will walk away a 2024 Oscar winner, the nominees for the 24 categories will be announced Tuesday morning.

However, several films have already seen success throughout award season so far, including "Oppenheimer," which earned several accolades at both the 2024 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Not to mention, Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers") and Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer"), may just snag their first Oscar nominations.

While viewers have to wait to see the definite nominees, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did release shortlists for several categories ranging from music to visual effects. In those, films like "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things," "Saltburn," "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" emerged as possible contenders.

Where and when will the 2024 Oscar nominations be announced?

The 2024 Oscar nominations will be announced live Jan. 23, from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on "Good Morning America," as well as via livestream on The Academy's website, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Who is hosting the Oscar nominations?

Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz will be announcing this year's nominations. Quaid, best known for his role as Hughie in "The Boys," also appeared in "Oppenheimer" as theoretical physicist Richard Feynman. Beetz, who starred in "Atlanta," also starred in "Joker" and will appear in its upcoming sequel.

How are the nominees chosen?

Most categories are nominated by professionals within that respective category, like "actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors," according to The Academy. However, all voting members are eligible to nominate films for Best Picture.

Voting is done using online ballots and are tallied by PricewaterhouseCoopers, before the results are announced live.

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The Academy will roll out the red carpet on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony, which will air on ABC, will begin an hour earlier than years' past, broadcasting from — 7-10:30 p.m. ET/4-7:30 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will make his fourth outing as host, having previously taken the stage last year as well as in 2018 and 2017.