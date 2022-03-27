After three years of the award show going host-less, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to co-hosting the 94th annual Academy Awards, which are being held in Hollywood.

“The Power of the Dog” leads in nominations with 12 nods. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to receive an Oscar nomination while Denzel Washington continued his record of being the most-nominated Black actor in Academy Awards history with his 10th nomination for his performance in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Read on for the full list of winners, which are being updated live.

Best Picture Nominees

WINNER:

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don't Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Actress Nominees

WINNER:

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor Nominees

WINNER:

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best Director Nominees

WINNER:

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car.”

Best Original Screenplay Nominees

WINNER:

“Licorice Pizza”

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Adapted Screenplay Nominees

WINNER:

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Lost Daughter”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“Drive My Car”

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

WINNER:

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Cinematography Nominees

WINNER: "Dune"

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Costume Design Nominees

WINNER:

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Film Editing Nominees

WINNER: "Dune"

“Don't Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“tick, tick ... BOOM!”

“The Power of the Dog”

Documentary Feature Nominees

WINNER:

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Flee”

“Attica”

“Ascension”

“Writing With Fire”

Original Song Nominees

WINNER:

“Be Alive” from “King Richard,” music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” music and lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best International Film Nominees

WINNER:

“Drive My Car,” Japan

“Flee,” Denmark

“The Hand of God,” Italy

“The Worst Person in the World,” Norway

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan

Best Animated Feature Nominees

WINNER:

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Animated Short Film Nominees

WINNER: "The Windshield Wiper"

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Music (Original Score) Nominees

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, "Dune"

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Live Action Short Nominees

WINNER: "The Long Goodbye"

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Documentary Short Subject Nominees

WINNER: "The Queen of Basketball"

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Production Design Nominees

WINNER: "Dune"

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees

WINNER: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Sound Nominees

WINNER: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hempbill, Ron Bartlett, "Dune"

“Belfast”

“Dune"

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Visual Effects Nominees

WINNER: “Dune”