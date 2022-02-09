Oscars 2022: See the Full List of Academy Award Nominations

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27. After three years of the award show going host-less, it has been announced that the 2022 Oscars will have a host.

“The Power of the Dog” leads in nominations with 12 nods. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to receive an Oscar nomination while Denzel Washington continued his record of being the most-nominated Black actor in Academy Awards history with his 10th nomination for his performance in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Read on for the full list of nominees.

Best Picture Nominees

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don't Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Actress Nominees

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor Nominees

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best Director Nominees

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car.”

Best Original Screenplay Nominees

“Licorice Pizza”

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Adapted Screenplay Nominees

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Lost Daughter”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“Drive My Car”

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Cinematography Nominees

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Costume Design Nominees

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Film Editing Nominees

“Don't Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“tick, tick ... BOOM!”

“The Power of the Dog”

Documentary Feature Nominees

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Flee”

“Attica”

“Ascension”

“Writing With Fire”

Original Song Nominees

“Be Alive” from “King Richard,” music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” music and lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best International Film Nominees

“Drive My Car,” Japan

“Flee,” Denmark

“The Hand of God,” Italy

“The Worst Person in the World,” Norway

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan

Best Animated Feature Nominees

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Animated Short Film Nominees

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Music (Original Score) Nominees

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Live Action Short Nominees

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Documentary Short Subject Nominees

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Production Design Nominees

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Sound Nominees

“Belfast”

“Dune"

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Visual Effects Nominees