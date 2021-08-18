‘Outlander' Star Caitríona Balfe Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Tony McGill

Caitríona Balfe is stepping into her biggest role yet: becoming a mom.

The "Outlander" star shared the heartwarming announcement on Aug. 18 in an Instagram post.

Revealing that she's spent time away from social media while "cooking up this little human," the new mom -- who shares her first baby with husband Tony McGill -- opened up about giving birth to her son.

"We are so grateful for this little soul... that he chose us as his parents," she captioned a black-and-white photo of her newborn's hand. "I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

"Right now, he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety," she continued. "And yet at the same time, I see so many in the world right now that aren't afforded that same privilege and opportunity...who are born into famine or war and how unjust it is that the same safety isn't there for all children."

The Golden Globe nominated actress also include charitable organizations that people can donate to including World Child Cancer, Choose Love, Unicef and the UN Refugee Agency.

"Here in the west, we have so much," she added. "We are so lucky and so if you'd like to join me in supporting any of the wonderful charities that need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope, we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children."

The arrival of the couple's bundle of joy comes almost exactly two years after the two tied the knot in 2019 at St. Mary's Church in England.

And the news comes almost five years after she gushed about her character's pregnancy in an interview with E! News.

"Obviously I've never been pregnant, so [author Diana Gabaldon] was talking to me about it," she shared in March 2016. "And it was this thing about how you do feel sexy, and you do feel womanly, and it was great to be able to celebrate that and to watch this couple bond and really connect over their impending child. We both thought that was really important."