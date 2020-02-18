Ozzy Osbourne’s Mohegan Sun Arena Show Canceled

Ozzy Osbourne’s concert at Mohegan Sun in June is cancelled as he recovers from health issues, according to a statement Mohegan Sun released on Tuesday.

Ozzy Osbourne’s 2020 North American “No More Tours 2” was set for Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, June 20.

Osbourne’s Facebook page says the 2020 North American “NO MORE TOURS 2” has been cancelled to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he’s faced over the past year.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s--- year,” Osbourne said in a statement on Facebook. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six {to} eight weeks.”

In January, Osborne revealed that he has Parkinson's disease.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time,” the statement from Osbourne goes on to say.

Refunds for the show are available at the point of purchase and all refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used.

Ticket holders who purchased “No More Tours 2” tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.