Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: See her 2-stone ring

Originally appeared on E! Online

This is the kind of rock we want to find in our stockings.

On Dec. 26, Patrick Schwarzenegger and longtime girlfriend Abby Champion announced their engagement with a series of stunning beach photos. In one, the model showed off her gorgeous two-stone diamond ring while getting a kiss from her now-fiancé. In another, the duo embraced in front of a heart-shaped arrangement of red roses before toasting to the future with cake adorned with, yes, their faces.

As they captioned their joint Instagram post, "FOREVER AND EVER."

And forever and ever will their friends and family be celebrating them. Taylor Lautner commented he "CAN NOW DIE HAPPY," while Meadow Walker admitted she was "crying happy tears" before adding "Congratulations my love. I'm so happy for you two xx."

Meanwhile, mom Maria Shriver — who shares Schwarzenegger with ex Arnold Schwarzenegger — is excited to officially welcome Champion to the family. "Yippee bravo," she wrote on their Instagram post. "We are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy."

Since they began dating in March 2016, Champion, 26, has been bringing that joy, joy, joy to the 30-year-old's world.

"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me," the "Gen V" actor told E! News in 2019, "and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me."

"I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader," he continued. "Build each other up. And she does that for me."

And that remains true whether they're together — or apart. "It's OK when she goes away for a week or I go away for a month filming," Schwarzenegger shared with E! last year. "We love each other."

