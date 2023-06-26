Patti LaBelle sang the praises of the late Tina Turner at the 2023 BET Awards.

One month after the music icon's passing, LaBelle honored the beloved singer by belting out a rendition of her 1989 hit song, "The Best" during the award ceremony.

But as the song moved along, LaBelle, 79, made it clear that she was experiencing issues with reading the lyrics from the teleprompter, singing to the crowd during an improvised moment, "What if I can't see the words, I don't know. I'm trying y'all."

However, LaBelle was able to jump back into the melody, singing out the chorus alongside her background singers and completing her tribute.

After her performance, a BET spokesperson shared a statement about the onstage hiccup, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it was "an extraordinary privilege to celebrate the life and legacy of Ms. Tina Turner."

"Having the incomparable Ms. Patti LaBelle on our stage honoring one of her contemporaries was an equal privilege," the statement continued. "Due to the crowd's enthusiasm, the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle's view of the lyrics. Nonetheless, we couldn't be more grateful to Ms. LaBelle for lending her incredible talent to this moment."

The world is mourning the loss of Tina Turner.

The Godmother of Soul also reflected on the impact of her tribute moments after she took the stage.

"It meant no matter what voice I'm in—I'm hoarse, I have a cold—but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner, 'cause she's simply the best," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So, you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I love her, and I did my best."

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll passed away at her home in Switzerland the at the of 83, her team confirmed in late May.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," a statement shared to E! News May 24 read. "We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Shortly after her passing, many celebs honored Turner's legacy, including LaBelle, who shared a moving statement to social media.

"Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace!" she wrote on Twitter May 25. "You truly are the Queen of Rock & Roll and your spirit will reign forever! Rest in eternal peace and love!"