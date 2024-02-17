Pedro Pascal reveals ‘psychotic' way he remembers his lines: ‘I'm the unabomber'

Pedro Pascal left his fellow actors stunned by the way he remembers his lines.

In an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which also included "Succession" actors Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfayden, as well as "The Morning Show" actor Billy Crudup, Pascal revealed what he described as the "psychotic method" that he uses to remember his lines.

Holding up a paper with letters in columns, Pascal made several of his fellow actors' jaws drop.

"I'm the unabomber," Pascal said jokingly.

"You just use the first letter of each word," Pascal added. "And, in kind of like these sort of tours, these like columns I guess, and then it's this very very tedious way of, like, making yourself learn the line."

Pascal later said he developed the method after having the "horrible experience" of forgetting his lines.

After the reveal, Macfayden said that an earpiece is useful for remembering lines. But Pascal said that particularly method would not work for him.

"I tried an earpiece once and I couldn't make the adjustment," Pascal said. "I found it very distracting."

Despite its unusualness, "The Mandalorian" star's method for remembering lines appears to be working. In 2023, Pascal was nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his leading role in the series "The Last of Us."

And 2024 is set to be a big year as well. In addition to filming a new season of "The Last of Us," which is expected to be released in 2025, Pascal will star alongside Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator 2," which is set for release on Nov. 22, 2024.

And as if starring in two shows and being a movie star isn't enough, Pascal is able to stop to have some fun as well. He and Culkin traded jabs at awards shows this year, with Pascal getting bleeped at the Emmy Awards.

Culkin, who won a Golden Globe for his role in "Succession" in January, made a joke at Pascal's expense during his acceptance speech.

"Thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been here a couple times, it’s nice. I accepted I wasn’t going to be on this stage. So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro," Culkin said on stage.

But Pascal would not be outdone. While presenting an award at the Emmys, Pascal, whose arm was in a sling at the time, made a joke of his own.

Pedro Pascal is hilariously firing back at Kieran Culkin all in good fun! The actor, 48, took the stage at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15 to present the award for Best Supporting Actor In a Drama Series, and he started by addressing his arm being in a sling throughout award season.

"Before we get into the nominees for best supporting actor in a drama series, I'd like to take just a second and make this about me," Pascal said. "A lot of people have been asking about my arm; it's actually my shoulder."

He continued: "And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--- out of me."

Culkin, a good sport, reacted with laughter to the jab.