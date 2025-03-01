Penn Badgley's wife Domino Kirke is pregnant, expecting twins

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hey, Upper East Siders, Penn Badgley is definitely not a lonely boy anymore.

The "Gossip Girl" alum is going to be a dad once again, as his wife Domino Kirke—who shares son James, 4, with Penn—revealed that she is expecting twins.

“Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer!” the 41-year-old wrote in a Feb. 28 Instagram post. “Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe.”

Domino—who also shares son Cassius, 16, with musician Morgan O'Kane—also gave the "Easy A" star a shoutout, adding, “Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with.”

And while there will certainly be new challenges to tackle as parents to four kids, Domino has been able to channel the lessons she’s already learned into her music, including her upcoming album "The Most Familiar Star."

“Being a doula for as long as I’ve been a parent has healed my relationship with my creativity over and over again,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview published Feb. 12. “I’m constantly reminded by my kids and clients that I’m a profoundly creative person. I don’t need to be making music or putting art into the world to feel like an artist.”

Even though being a parent has had a positive influence in Domino’s life, Penn admitted that it’s not always an easy role to take on.

"Sometimes it can be tough and you can just be over it," the "You" actor said Feb. 23 during a live taping of the "Modern Love" podcast, per People. "And for whatever reason, there's always going to be the times as a parent...you lose your patience."

He continued about his toddler, "For me, it's just the sheer size of them, being so small, the naivete, the helplessness. I would lose my patience with other people, no doubt, but not [him]."

Penn has also been open about being a stepdad to Cassius and learning to navigate that relationship.

"I have an interesting situation where I have a biological son and a stepson," he explained on a March 2024 episode of "Modern Love." "And my stepson is—his father is very much in his life, so his father is his father, and I'm something else."

But despite the uncharted terrain, Penn has learned to connect with the teenager, explaining how the pair shared a bonding moment while watching a movie together.

"I just knew it was important,” he continued. “It was like the stars had aligned so that my wife and youngest son were asleep, and I was just like, 'This is a good time to do this. You're not going to play video games right now. We're going to do this.'"

He added, “You want to talk about modern love? One of the ways you got to do that is watch things with people."

