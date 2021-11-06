Pete and Chasten Buttigieg's Baby Son Is Out of the Hospital

Pete Buttigieg's baby son, Gus, is out of the hospital and "doing great."

The transportation secretary's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, shared the happy update Friday on Twitter, writing, "After 3 weeks in and out of hospitals, 125 miles in an ambulance, and a terrifying week on a ventilator, Gus is home, smiling, and doing great!"

"We’re so relieved, thankful, and excited for him and Penelope to take DC by storm! Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers," he continued.

Chasten Buttigieg also shared a "special thank you" to all the medical professionals who helped Gus on his road to recovery. He also expressed gratitude to the scores of people who shared stories about their own children's stays in intensive care.

"And to everyone who posted stories from their NICU/ PICU stays, thank you so much for sharing with us. Those were so comforting during such a scary time. Thank you for helping us feel less-alone amidst all of the the anxiety and uncertainty," he wrote.

The couple, who announced they had become parents in August, share two infant children: Gus, whose full name is Joseph August, and a daughter, Penelope Rose.

In an Instagram post last week, Chasten Buttgieg revealed that he and his 39-year-old husband Pete, the first openly gay member of a presidential Cabinet to be confirmed by the Senate, spent Halloween in the hospital after baby Gus had fallen ill with an unspecified condition.

“Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure safety advocates!” the new dad captioned a pair of photos that showed Gus and Penelope dressed in matching traffic cone costumes.

“As you can see, we’re spending this Halloween in the hospital,” he wrote. “Gus has been having a rough go of it but we’re headed in the right direction.

“We’re so thankful for all of the love and support shown to our family these last few months. And also, for the dedicated and kind medical professionals who have helped take care of our two little pumpkins as they’ve grown stronger, healthier, and cuter.”

