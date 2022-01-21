Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's Next Project: Buying a Staten Island Ferry

Earlier this week, mystery bidders dropped a chunk of change on a broken-down boat that used to be part of the Staten Island Ferry fleet — and as it turns out, "SNL" stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost were the buyers.

NBC confirmed that Davidson and Jost, along with comedy club owner Paul Italia, bought the John F. Kennedy at auction last Wednesday for $280,100.

A representative for the group told Vulture they plan to rehab the 56-year-old ferry into a live entertainment space and event venue.

The ferry "is in poor condition and had to be decommissioned due to mechanical issues," the city acknowledged on its online auction page.

Both Davidson and Jost hail from Staten Island.