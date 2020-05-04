Piers Morgan Steps Back From TV After Developing Coronavirus Symptom

Piers Morgan said Sunday he will step back from his role on "Good Morning Britain" after developing a mild coronavirus symptom, according to NBC News.

In a tweet, Morgan said he was acting "on medical advice" and "out of an abundance of caution."

The television host said the undisclosed symptom had arisen in the last 48 hours.

He said he was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and would not be returning to "Good Morning Britain" until he got his results, which he said should be available Monday.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.



