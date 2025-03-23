Pregnant Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce mourn death of dog Baloo

Originally appeared on E! Online

As they prepare to expand their family, Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce and their three daughters are navigating a tragic loss.

The host of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, who is pregnant with her and her husband's fourth baby girl, has announced that their Irish wolfhound Baloo has died at age 7.

"When I told the girls that Baloo was going to leave us, Ellie asked where he was going," Kylie Kelce wrote on Instagram March 22, referring to her and Jason's middle child Elliotte, 4. "I told her that he was going to heaven and without skipping a beat she replied, 'Oh! He’ll get to be with Winnie again! They’ll be so happy to see each other!'"

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Kylie Kelce announced Baloo's death one day before her 33rd birthday and almost exactly one year after the podcaster — who also shares daughters Wyatt, 5, and Bennett, 2, with Jason—announced on social media that the family's dog Winnie, also an Irish wolfhound, passed away. She was also 7.

READ Kylie Kelce Mourns Death of Her and Jason Kelce’s Beloved Dog Winnie

In her latest post, Kylie Kelce praised Baloo's personality. "We were lucky enough to have 7 years with the goofiest, sweetest, most lovable, and tolerant dog I've ever met," she continued. "He wanted nothing more than carbs and pets. He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips."

The NFL star's wife continued, "The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic. Miss you already Bubbies."

Jason Kelce's mom Donna Kelce commented, "My heart goes out to you!!!!"

Months after Winnie's 2024 death, Jason Kelce revealed that his family brought home another Irish wolfhound — a breed Kylie Kelce had noted she had loved since she was younger.

"Have you seen Nessie yet? Our new puppy?" Jason Kelce asked his brother Travis Kelce during the Sept. 12 episode of their "New Heights" podcast., to which the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end responded, "I have been watching that baby wolf, that coyote walking around behind you for the past like five minutes."

Jason Kelce then called Nessie over and as she licked his face, Travis Kelce noted, "Seems like an absolute sweetheart."

Different, not disabled. Kylie Kelce explains Neurodiversity Pride Day and why June 16 is a day to celebrate the uniqueness of all minds.

While the family has raised several dogs, Kylie Kelce said earlier this month she and Jason Kelce have involved in a "great debate" about possibly getting a cat.

"He is desperate, desperate to not have a cat," she said on the March 13 episode of her podcast. "I'm going to tell you my backup plan here is that one day, I'm just going to take our kids, I'm going to pick out a cat and then I'm going to bring the cat home."

As Jason and Kylie Kelce prepare for baby No. 4 and continue debating getting a cat, see pics of them with their kids over the years...

PHOTOSKylie Kelce, Jason Kelce