British Royal Family

Prince Andrew Wears Full Royal Regalia, Prince Harry Remains in a Suit at King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles III's scandal-plagued brother Prince Andrew wore his Order of the Garter robes to the coronation while Prince Harry once again forewent his military uniform.

By Natalie Finn | E! News

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Prince Andrew didn't have to do anything other than show up at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation, but he came dressed for the occasion.

The king's scandal-plagued younger brother, who stepped back from his royal duties in November 2019, wore his Order of the Garter robes to the May 6 event at Westminster Abbey, where he sat in the third row along with daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their spouses.

Also noticeably in their row was Prince Harry, who donned a plain morning suit for the occasion, pinned with his military medals. He took a seat next to Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank as the ceremony got underway. Andrew sat at the end of the row, next to Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (front), Harry, Duke of Sussex (C) and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Though Andrew and Harry shed their working-royal status for polar-opposite reasons, the question of what each would wear — both having served in the military — previously came up ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September. They both wore suits that day, though they were also granted permission to wear their military uniforms when they stood vigil as the late monarch lay in state at Westminster Hall.

There was no question that Andrew, who is still eighth in line to the throne, would attend the coronation, but he wouldn't have any special duty as brother of the sovereign. He also isn't expected to join Charles and Camilla on the balcony at Buckingham Palace later, an honor usually reserved for senior royals and their families, plus others who played a key role in the ceremony, such as the eight Pages of Honour.

Though he wore his blue velvet robe Saturday, Andrew was not at the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle last June despite being a Knight of the Garter. He has kept a very low public profile since the queen died in September.

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, did not receive one of the 2,000 invitations to the coronation, which she attributed to it being a "state occasion," telling Good Morning Britain that, "being divorced, I don't think you can have it both ways.

Jay Gray looks ahead to the coronation of King Charles this weekend in England.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

British Royal FamilyPrince HarryPrince AndrewCoronation
