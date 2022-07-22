Prince George

Prince George Celebrates 9th Birthday

His parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have released a new photo of their eldest child in honor of his special day

By Alex Portée | TODAY

This undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 21, 2022 shows Britain's Prince George. This photo was released to celebrate Prince George's 9th birthday on July 22.
Duchess of Cambridge via AP

Cheers to another year around the sun for Prince George, who turns 9 years old on Friday!

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated their son’s last single-digit birthday with a new photo released Thursday.

The sweet photo features the smiling prince dressed in a blue polo shirt while standing on a sandy beach. The portrait was taken by his mother while on vacation in the U.K. earlier this month.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s not the first time this year that adorable photos of the prince have offered a rare glimpse into his growing personality.

Earlier this month, his appearance at Wimbledon inspired chuckles and memes across social media.

While watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic, the third in line to the British throne drew attention to the royal box, where he sat with his parents and animatedly reacted to the match.

Entertainment News

JUDGE 2 hours ago

Judge Says Prince Harry Can Sue UK Govt Over Security Plan

Pat Benatar 11 hours ago

Pat Benatar Says She Isn't Performing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot' in Light of Recent Mass Shootings

George's younger siblings have celebrated birthdays of their own in recent months.

In April, William and the former Kate Middleton celebrated their youngest, 4-year-old Prince Louis, on his birthday with photos taken by his mother in Norfolk, England. The following month, they cheered on their only daughter, Princess Charlotte, as she turned 7 years old.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Prince GeorgeBritish Royal FamilyKate MiddletonPrince Williambirthday
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us