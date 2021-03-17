British Royal Family

Prince Harry Has Spoken to William and Charles for 1st Time Since Oprah Interview

The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family

By Ree Hines | TODAY

(Left) Prince Harry and Prince William, (Right) Prince Charles
Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the world plenty to talk about when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all that spanned a number of controversial topics — from alleging a general lack of support for them within the British royal family to claims of racist comments from unnamed family members.

But days after the interview, it seemed as though there hadn’t been any talk at all between Prince Harry and his fellow royals.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At least until now.

Entertainment News

Britney Spears 11 mins ago

Britney Spears Legal Team Wants Former Conservator to Serve With Father Jamie Spears

Auto Racing 6 hours ago

Sabine Schmitz, Pioneering German Race Driver and ‘Top Gear' Regular, Dies at 51

Just last Thursday, Prince William told reporters he hadn’t spoken to Harry, adding, “But I will do.” And evidently, he did — as did their father and future king, Prince Charles.

According to a CBS’ Gayle King, who spoke to Harry and the former Meghan Markle by phone after their sit-down with Winfrey, her longtime friend, Harry has now been in touch with both his brother and father in the wake of the interview. However, the conversations that were had didn’t necessarily bring the family any closer to a resolution.

The talks were said to be “not productive,” but King noted that the couple were glad it opened the lines of communication.

“I think what is still upsetting to (Harry and Meghan) is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately,” King explained. “But yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still.”

When reached by NBC News, Buckingham Palace said it will not be giving a running commentary on private conversations.

In the week leading up to the broadcast of Harry and Meghan's tell-all, a British newspaper reported on bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex dating back to 2018, which then sparked an investigation by Buckingham Palace.

As for the royal family’s desire to work out any issues privately, the word comes straight from Queen Elizabeth II herself.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the monarch said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace last week. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The queen added, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

British Royal FamilyPrince HarryBuckingham PalacePrince WilliamOprah
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us