Prince

‘Purple Rain' musical coming to Broadway

The musical is based on the original screenplay of the 1984 movie with two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins contributing to the stage adaptation

By NBC New York Staff

David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images

"Purple Rain" is coming to Broadway!

The iconic album by the late great "Prince" will have a world premiere stage adaptation.

The musical will be based on the original screenplay of the 1984 movie by the same name.

When and where it will debut along with ticket information has not been released yet. However, it has been revealed that the stage adaptation will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and will be directed Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

PrinceNew York City
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us