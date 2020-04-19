Rachel McAdams Makes Rare Comment About How She’s Raising Her 2-Year-Old Son

Rachel McAdams

For the first time in months, Rachel McAdams is giving fans a peek into her private life as a mom of one.

On Thursday, the actress joined the virtual event "Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon" hosted by a charity in her hometown of London, Canada. McAdams, whose mother worked as a nurse for 38 years, made a $10,000 contribution to help local health care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

During the appearance, the "Spotlight" star, who's famously private about her personal life, talked about her time in quarantine. Even more surprising, she specifically addressed her 2-year-old son, whom she shares with boyfriend Jamie Linden and whose name has never been publicly released.

"I have a very welcome distraction in my son, who is 2," said McAdams, when asked how she's passing her days. "That's pretty much what I do all the time."

"He's so entertaining," the 41-year-old continued. "I thought, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine or with my family?' There are days, sure, but I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun."

McAdams also shared that she's getting outdoors with her family whenever possible.

"We live in the country, so there's a little farm down the road," she said. "We can go and look at the animals."

She's been gardening, too, and her toddler helps out in the best way he knows how.

"We've been doing some planting, some okra. Well, I do the planting and he eats snacks, mostly," she laughed.

During the stream-a-thon, McAdams also discussed her role in the 2004 movie "Mean Girls," where she played Regina George, queen of the popular high schoolers. She said she was thrilled that the flick, which led to a Broadway musical, made such a lasting impression.

"Let's hope 'Mean Girls' has helped girls to be nicer to each other, not the other way around," she quipped. "It's really bizarre. I feel so lucky to be part of something that has stuck around, even a little bit. That's not something I ever imagined happening in life."

When asked which of her many film roles she'd like to reprise, McAdams said she would like to see what George is up to now.

“It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her," she said.

Back in December 2018, about six months after McAdams gave birth, fans got an initial glimpse into her life as a new mom. She did a magazine photo shoot and sported high fashion and a breast pump in one of the pictures.

The star first opened up about motherhood a few weeks beforehand in U.K. paper "The Sunday Times."

"I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn't," she explained. "But I'm having more fun being a mum than I've ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them."

