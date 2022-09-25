Rachel Zegler Reveals She Had a Breast Cancer Scare at 19

Rachel Zegler is getting real about her health.

The "West Side Story" star took to social media to share her experience with a breast cancer scare she faced when she was just 19.

"Two years ago I found a lump in my breast and went through what was undoubtedly the scariest week of my life," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 24. "No OB/GYN was taking new patients due to the backlog of the pandemic, but I was fortunate to have the care of my pediatrician who prescribed me an ultrasound, which led to an out-patient biopsy procedure."

Despite the serious situation, Zegler shared everything turned out OK and that the lump turned out to "thankfully" be benign.

Along with her message, the now-21-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of herself sporting the scar she was left with after the procedure. She said it "serves as a reminder to check my breasts regularly for any irregular growth."

"The fibroadenoma in my left breast is a common occurrence but nevertheless extremely scary to find," she continued. "Early detection saves lives!!!"

Zegler's reveal comes six months after she shocked fans by claiming she did not receive an invitation to the Oscars ceremony, despite "West Side Story" being up for four awards, including Best Picture.

"I will root for 'West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago," she wrote on Instagram on March 20. "I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess."

Three days later, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences asked her to present at the award show, and she accepted the offer.

Next up, Zegler will star in Disney's live-action adaptation of "Snow White," due out in March 2024. She is also set to reunite onscreen with her "West Side Story" co-star and real-life boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera in the highly-anticipated "Hunger Games" prequel.