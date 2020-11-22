Rapper Boosie Out of Hospital a Week After Shooting

Rapper Boosie Badazz who was shot earlier this month near Big T Plaza in Dallas has been released from the hospital, according to the Louisiana artist's Twitter account.

Boosie, whose given name is Torrence Hatch, was shot Saturday, Nov. 14, according to a Dallas police report.

OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me 🙏🏿 N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 22, 2020

Police said he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and did not speak to officers when they arrived.

Hatch was "uncooperative and refused to give officers any information about who, what and where he was shot. The complainant stated he did not want to talk to officers," police said.

Hatch was reportedly in Dallas to attend a memorial for Dallas rap Mo3, who was shot and killed on Interstate 35E on Nov. 11.

Thursday, Dallas police released images they say showed the shooter in the deadly shooting of Mo3.

Police have not said whether the shootings of Hatch and Noble are connected or whether any arrests have been made in either case.