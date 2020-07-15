Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot at Hollywood Party

The rapper claimed she was shot early Sunday morning

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she was recovering from being shot over the weekend, contradicting reports that she was cut by glass after a Hollywood party.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, released a statement on her Instagram account Wednesday that said she wanted to set the record straight about her injuries.

The rapper claimed she was shot early Sunday morning, a "crime that was ... done with the intention to physically harm me.”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Megan Thee Stallion
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us