Miami

Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested in Connection With Miami-Dade Strip Club Shooting

The 21-year-old was being held without bond Tuesday, jail records showed

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Getty Images

A well-known rapper has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Miami-Dade County strip club.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday on an aggravated battery charge, records showed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 21-year-old was being held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Rapper Pooh Shiesty, AKA Lontrell Williams

Williams is accused of shooting a security guard in the leg at King of Diamonds strip club during Memorial Day weekend, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Miami Herald.

Entertainment News

elizabeth olsen 1 hour ago

Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married to Robbie Arnett

Duke and Duchess of Sussex 2 hours ago

Duchess of Sussex's ‘The Bench' Celebrates Fathers and Sons

Williams was arrested back in October in connection with a separate shooting in Bay Harbor Islands that left two men hospitalized.

Shiesty is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and has more than 3.3 million Instagram followers.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us