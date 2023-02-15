Raquel Welch, Actor and Iconic Sex Symbol, Dies at 82

Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Raquel Welch, the 1960s sex symbol and actor known for "Fantastic Voyage," among other movies, has died. She was 82. 

Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to a statement from her management company, Media Four.

Welch’s films also included "One Million Years B.C.,″ "Myra Breckinridge,″ "Kansas City Bomber" and "The Three Musketeers.″ She also appeared in various TV movies.

Welch's career spanned over 50 years and included a Golden Globe win.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In 1996, Welch recalled arriving in Hollywood as a young mother of two, trying to make connections, the Associated Press reported.

"We didn’t have much at the time actually, no car, no money, I didn’t have any introductions,″ she said. "It’s been a bumpy ride but I managed to do a lot of work that I’m proud of in movies and television.″

Welch evolved from her sexy image for a serious dramatic role in the television movie "Right to Die″ in 1987.

Entertainment News

Golden Globes 1 hour ago

Watch Kevin Costner Finally Give His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

coffee 3 hours ago

Ashton Kutcher Loves Putting This Unexpected Drink in His Coffee

She sued Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1986 over a lost role in the film "Cannery Row.″ She was awarded more than $10 million.

Welch is survived by two children, son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch, according to the Media Four statement.  

This is a developing story

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us