Read Garth Brooks' Message to ‘Queen' Trisha Yearwood as She Tests Positive for COVID-19

In sickness and in health, Garth Brooks is putting Trisha Yearwood first.

On Wednesday, the country music superstar announced his wife of 15 years tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement obtained by E! News, Brooks shared that he's taking a step back from professional duties to focus on Yearwood's recovery.

"The Queen and I have now tested twice," the world-famous vocalist shared, noting that at this time he remains negative for COVID-19. "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for."

Brooks, 59, revealed the couple first began quarantining at home after they were exposed to the virus through a member of their team. However, harsh weather in Tennessee prevented them from being able to take a test until nearly a week later.

Through this trying time, Brooks said he's remained confident Yearwood, 56, will pull through with a clean bill of health.

Country star Garth Brooks sang ‘Amazing Grace’ at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," he said. "And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together."

As for how the singer and Food Network personality is faring, Brooks said she is currently experiencing symptoms, but noted, "She's tough. She's stronger than me."

The Grammy winner also welcomed prayers and well wishes on Yearwood's behalf, especially over worries that the virus could negatively impact her music career.

"If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That's what I'm doing," he explained in the statement. "Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan."

Last October, while accepting the Icon Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Brooks paid special tribute to Yearwood, calling her "the love of my life," and their daughters, Allie, August and Taylor, by saying, "I will love you for all my time here on this planet."

Earlier this month, the beloved power couple premiered a new duet called "Shallow."

Brooks' statement on Yearwood's health concluded, "We're very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers."