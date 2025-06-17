Rebel Wilson details ‘freak accident' on ‘Bride Hard' movie set 

Originally appeared on E! Online

This wasn’t exactly a pitch perfect day on set for Rebel Wilson.

In fact, the actress suffered an injury while filming her and Anna Camp’s upcoming action-comedy movie "Bride Hard."

“In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face,” Wilson told Access Hollywood in a June 13 interview. “It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left set. It was my last night of shooting. I was like, ‘How unlucky can I be?’”

The 45-year-old — who stars as a secret agent named Sam in the film — noted there was a “pool of blood” surrounding her following the hit, but the professionals on set were quick to tend to her.

“I was freaking out,” she continued. “They take an ambulance and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn’t, I would have been permanently disfigured. So we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can’t tell now.”

Indeed, the "Bridesmaids" star — who shares 2-year-old daughter Royce Wilson with wife Ramona Agruma — first revealed the injury in an August 2023 post on her Instagram Stories. At the time, Wilson shared a video of her then wound, which had minor scarring near the bridge of her nose, and confirmed she was on the road to recovery.

“I just wanted to say thank you for all your well-wishes,” Wilson said in the clip, per Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve actually been healing quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week.”

And while Wilson didn’t have the greatest luck with one of the "Bride Hard" stunts, she certainly hit the jackpot reuniting with her "Pitch Perfect" costar. In fact, she and Camp revealed they’ve been “friends for 14 years,” which helped them curate their character’s tight-knit friendship in the action film.

“When I got this project and [saw] there was a girl’s squad in it, I immediately thought of Anna to play in it,” Wilson explained in the latest interview. “She’s so versatile of an actress, she could’ve played any of the roles. But Anna gravitated towards the best friend role.”

