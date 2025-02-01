Why Reese Witherspoon's kids avoid her movies at all costs

Originally appeared on E! Online

Reese Witherspoon's kids don't tune into her morning show.

The Oscar winner revealed that her and ex Ryan Philippe's daughter Ava Philippe, 25, and son Deacon Philippe, 21, as well as her 12-year-old son Tennessee Toth — who she shares with ex Jim Toth — aren't interested in seeing her impressive catalogue of movies and TV shows.

"My children actively avoid my work," Witherspoon exclusively told E! News. "I literally have my son tell me last night that he did not know I made a living being funny. He was like, 'I just didn't realize. You're funny at home — sort of.'"

In fact, the 48-year-old said one of her sons was surprised by the audience's reaction to her forthcoming film "You're Cordially Invited" — which also stars Will Ferrell and was released on Amazon Prime Jan. 30 — when he saw an early screening.

"When he sat through the movie, he was like, 'People were laughing at your stuff,'" Witherspoon recalled. "I was like, 'Yeah.'"

And while her son may have come around to his mom's new romantic comedy, the "Legally Blonde" star joked that he wasn't so sure other kids his age would feel the same.

"He told me kids his age won't want to go see it because we're old," Witherspoon quipped. "That's what he said to me: 'You're old. But they'll love it when they when they do watch it with their parents.'"

As for Ferrell, he had a similarly humbling moment with one of his sons Magnus, 20, Mattias, 18, and Axel, 15, who he shares with wife of 25 years Viveca Paulin.

"One of my boys said, 'Dad, you're like a player in the NBA who's had, like, a really nice career, and it's kind of leveled out a little bit, but now you're having, like, a second rise to your career,'" Ferrell shared in the joint interview, before joking, "So, I guess I was out of the game for a long time. Now I'm back."

Emily Curl contributed to this report.