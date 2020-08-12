Relive the '90s: The World's Last Blockbuster Is Now on Airbnb

Wrap up the summer with a one-of-a-kind sleepover in the world's last operating Blockbuster.

The mostly-defunct video rental chain has one location still standing in Bend, Oregon. Store manager Sandi Harding has been running it since 2004, and for the first time in the store's history, it will be listed on Airbnb, giving lucky guests the chance to enjoy its video selection after hours.

Harding, herself, will be the host for the evening. Shelves will be stocked with all the movies one could ever want to watch, and guests can get comfortable in a retro living room display.

Airbnb

In the press release, Harding said that she sees the end-of-summer sleepover as a way to thank the local community for its support of the last-of-its-kind store.

"Our store has been a Blockbuster for 20 years now, and we wouldn't be the last standing without our incredible community," Harding told TODAY via email. "Our customers really are our family and this is just a little way to show our appreciation for their support over the years and especially now."

Residents of Deschutes County, where the store is located, will have three opportunities to sleep over in the store for one night. Starting Aug. 17 at 1:00 p.m. PST, bookings will be available for the nights of September 18, 19 and 20.

Stays will cost $4, just a penny more than a Blockbuster rental would run you.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the sleepover is only available to residents of the county, and while four people can stay in the Blockbuster at one time, it's mandated that they all be from the same household. Masks and social distancing will be required while Harding is in the store, and a press release said that the store will be cleaned between guests.

If you can't snag one of the limited bookings, Harding is offering another way to get your Blockbuster fix. Call the store at 541-385-9111 to take advantage of her "Callgorithm" service. Share your favorite and least favorite flicks, and a staff member will give you tailored movie recommendations.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com.