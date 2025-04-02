Celebrity News

The revelation that made Sheryl Lee Ralph cry on ‘Finding Your Roots'

The actor emotionally concluded she comes from 'good people'

By Dan Aulbach | TODAY

"Abbott Elementary" actor Sheryl Lee Ralph emotionally reacted to her family history in Tuesday's episode of "Finding Your Roots" — and TODAY.com has an exclusive clip of the moment.

Ralph's paternal side came from North Carolina. When the "Finding Your Roots" team found evidence of her descendants, many were listed as being enslaved.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

To Ralph’s surprise, her great-great-grandfather on her direct paternal line — George Thomas Ralph — had his name listed in a North Carolina census before Emancipation in 1863, a sign that he was a free man, along with his mother, who was also listed.

"He became a farmer. Raised a family. And perhaps most impressively, somehow found a way to obtain an education in his old age, despite having been denied one as a child," host Henry Louis Gates Jr. said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

More 'Finding Your Roots' news:

Celebrity News Apr 4, 2024

Michael Douglas reacts to learning he and Scarlett Johansson are related

Celebrity News Jan 2, 2024

Ciara reacts to learning she's related to Derek Jeter on ‘Finding Your Roots'

Ralph teared up when she learned about her ancestor. “I come from good people, and I come from people who never gave up, and kept right on,” Ralph said, choked up. “They plant the seeds that are still growing now."

Ralph then laughed and looked up at host Gates. "I’m a free man’s child. Yes," she said. "Yeah, that's me. Sheryl Lee Ralph."

The episode explains that George Thomas Ralph had signed an apprenticeship agreement with a white farmer. In exchange for his services as a farmer, George Thomas Ralph received food, shelter, and the necessary facets of living.

Gates explained that the apprenticeship document had a key line crossed out from the agreement that would have granted Sheryl Lee Ralph's great-great-grandfather the right to learn how to read, write and cipher.

Though he did not become educated during the apprenticeship, George Thomas Ralph acquired an education later in his life, an uncommon feat during the time.

The April 1 episode will feature more about Ralph's ancestry, plus spotlight historian Lonnie Bunch.

More ‘Finding Your Roots’

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us