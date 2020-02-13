The Batman

See Robert Pattinson as ‘The Batman’ in Dramatic First Teaser

By Cydney Contreras

775012616SB00004_Good_Time_
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It's the moment everyone's been waiting for.

Director Matt Reeves finally revealed the first images of Robert Pattinson in the iconic Batman suit. Of course, the movie has only just begun filming so fans weren't able to see the Twilight star in all his glory, but the brief teaser shared on Twitter was enough for fans to know that the Brit fills out the suit well, E! News reports.

As far as the Batsuit goes, it's very similar to the one sported by Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's three films. The only noticeable difference is that this Batsuit looks decidedly more gritty and rough around the edges. 

Overall, it seems the passionate fan base approves of Reeves' vision of the iconic comic book character.

Moreover, they seem to be looking forward to the dark and almost suspenseful approach he's taking to a film that's been recreated multiple times. 

Entertainment News

Billie Eilish 42 mins ago

Billie Eilish’s Bond Theme Song Is Here: Listen to ‘No Time to Die’

Wendy Williams 2 hours ago

Wendy Williams Slammed for Saying ‘Gay Men Should Stop Wearing Our Skirts and Heels’

However, there will still be many months until fans can see the finished project on the big screen. 

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

The BatmanRobert PattinsonMatt Reeves
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us