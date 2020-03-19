Rosie O’Donnell Revives Talk Show for One Time Only

Rosie O’Donnell is reviving her old daytime talk show for one time only — and her guest list is impressive.

A who’s-who of Broadway and Hollywood — including Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Morgan Freeman, Gloria Estefan and Barry Manilow — plan to join O’Donnell on Sunday for a live streaming “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund.

The show will be available at Broadway.com and livestreamed on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel. It starts at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Others expected to show up include: Sebastian Arcelus, Stephanie J. Block, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Megan Hilty, Judith Light, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen and Adrienne Warren.

Associated Press writers Mark Kennedy and Jake Coyle contributed to this story.

