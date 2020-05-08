Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy, Dies of Complications From Coronavirus

Roy Horn, half of the Siegfried and Roy Las Vegas magic and entertainment act, has died. He was 75.

Horn had tested positive for the coronavirus last month, NBC News reported. A spokesman said late Friday that he died of "complications from COVID-19."

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days," said Siegfried Fischbacher. "I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life."

Siegfried and Roy pair were a Las Vegas staple for more than a decade, known for their performances with big cats. In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn's neck during a show and dragged him offstage at the Mirage Las Vegas.

The mauling, which left Horn partly paralyzed, ended the act, although they performed once more in 2009 for ABC's "20/20."

The mauling, which left Horn partly paralyzed, ended the act, although they performed once more in 2009 for ABC's "20/20."

