Ruby Barker of ‘Bridgerton' Shares Mental Health Struggles and Hospitalization

"Bridgerton" star Ruby Barker is sharing her mental health journey in hopes of helping others.

In a video posted to Instagram on May 26, the British actress informed her followers that she's been in the hospital to focus on her mental health and that she's "been struggling since 'Bridgerton.'"

"I am better," she said. "I've been really unwell for a really long time, and I just want to be honest with everybody. I have been struggling. So, I'm in hospital at the minute, and I'm going to get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life."

Barker, who plays Marina Thompson on the Netflix series, noted she's going to "take a little bit of a break." She encouraged any fans struggling with their mental health to seek help.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Stop being so hard on yourself," she said. "People used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself, and I never really, really knew what that meant. What does that really mean 'stop being hard on yourself' or to love yourself?.... You hear these buzzwords, catchphrases and the world can be such a confusing place. And you're trying to do you at the same time as having all these existential threats. You know, it is mad out here....And sometimes, you just gotta take a break and you gotta say, 'I can't do this right now. I need support.'"

Stars Who Speak Out on Mental Health

Barker stressed the importance of changing the dialogue around mental health, noting that people want to have these conversations but don't always know how.

"I get that because I was one of these people," she said, "just rage-filled, frustrated, angry, you know, all this intergeneration trauma bundled up inside me, and I was carrying the weight of the world on my back."

Barker shared she's received a diagnosis and will discuss it at another time. For now, she is taking one day at a time.

"I am relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand," she said. "I can't carry on the way that I've been carrying on. I need to change. So that's what I'm trying to do."

Barker went on to thank the singer Sexton, whose music "literally brought me out of pits;" Netflix, Shonda Rhimes and Shondaland "for saving me...and giving me an opportunity;" and many others who supported her.

Near the end of her video, Barker said she's looking forward to what's next.

"I want to survive, and I will survive and I'm going to and so are you," she said. "That's the beauty of it. So are you. If you're with me, you're in good hands."

She finished her post by singing part of Sexton's "Waiting on a Better Day" while sharing a thought with fans.

"Remember, you are absolutely massive, and I love you very much," she said. "Thank you for staying with me."