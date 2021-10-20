Ruby Rose Promises Never to Return to ‘Batwoman' Set After Alleging Unsafe Working Conditions

Ruby Rose is opening up about their exit from the television series "Batwoman".

In several Instagram Story posts shared on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the actor leveled a series of allegations about their time on the CW series.

"I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again," Rose wrote. "And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."

According to Rose, they were forced off of the show after one season. The show continued with a new lead for its second season, and Rose says they has no interest in participating ever again.

"To my dear, dear fans still asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head...NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT," Rose alleged. "They ruined [my character] Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down."

Back in May 2020, Rose released a statement confirming they would not be returning to season two. "I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," they said in a statement. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles...Thank you to everyone who made season one a success--I am truly grateful."

But in their latest Instagram Stories, Rose alleged that the decision was not their own and also dropped several allegations that paint that Batwoman set as an unsafe working environment.

For starters, Rose alleged that showrunner Caroline Dries was rarely on set to oversee production. "@CarolineDries has no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea...I told her everyone was too distracted, constantly checking COVID updates, checking on friends and seeing "Riverdale", "The Flash" and "Super Girl" shut down already," Rose claimed. "I felt something bad would happen and @CarolineDries maybe visited the set 4 times in a year....UNHEARD OF."

"I fought people on set, yes," Rose continued. "Not because I wanted to but because I wanted safety."

Rose further alleged that a crew member suffered third-degree burns and a production assistant was left a quadriplegic after an on-set accident. According to Rose, The CW initially declined to help the PA, who allegedly resorted to GoFundMe to pay for medical expenses.

E! News has reached out to the CW for comment. In a statement to NBC News, Warner Bros Television Group stated, "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned."

When Rose's exit was first announced in May 2020, the creators released a statement that said, "Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best."