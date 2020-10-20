rush limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh Says Cancer Has Shown Progression

The conservative radio host announced in February that he had advanced lung cancer

Conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh says he's had a setback in his fight against advanced lung cancer, NBC News reports.

Limbaugh, 69, said recent scans show "some progression of cancer." It's "not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction," he told listeners Monday, according to a transcript posted on his website.

The host said Monday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

On Feb. 3, he first disclosed that he was sick. The following day, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during the State of the Union address.

