Ryan Reynolds' Doctor Discovers Polyp During ‘Potentially Life-Saving' Colonoscopy

Ryan Reynolds is turning his medical scare into an educational moment.

The "Free Guy" actor recently underwent his first colonoscopy and learned he had a polyp on his colon.

Reynold's doctor revealed the results of the process, as seen in a video the 45-year-old shared on Instagram on Sept. 13.

"You did such a good prep that I was able to find an extremely subtle polyp that was on the right side of your colon," Dr. Lapook told Reynolds. "This was potentially life-saving for you. I'm not kidding. I'm not being overly dramatic."

The operation is not one that Reynolds takes lightly, and he filmed the experience to share with the world. As for what pushed him to put the process on camera? It all started with a bet.

Reynolds, who is the co-chairman of Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, made a wager with fellow co-chairman Rob McElhenney that if McElhenney could learn some of the language Welsh, Reynolds would have to film a video getting a colonoscopy. Well, Reynolds lost the bet, but he won critical information on his health.

In the LEAD FROM BEHIND launch video, Reynolds took viewers with him for the procedure, showing the moments right before and after. As for how he felt about putting this milestone on camera? He teased, "We're f--king filming it, which is also just like awful."

Now, undergoing any medical procedure might be tough, not to mention putting it on camera.

"I've been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my a**," Reynolds noted. "The procedure and prep were painless but the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part."

But despite that discomfort, Reynolds and McElhenney both broadcasted their colonoscopy visits for a greater purpose.

Reynolds shared, "We want this potentially life-saving procedure to be less mysterious and stigmatized."