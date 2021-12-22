Ryan Reynolds Says He Gets Mistaken for Ben Affleck at This One NYC Pizzeria

Actor Ryan Reynolds said he has repeatedly been mistaken for Ben Affleck at a pizzeria in New York City — and has never bothered to correct them.

In Monday's episode of the "Dear Hank & John" podcast, Reynolds said: “There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years. They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them."

The 45-year-old actor said he believes it "would not go over well" if he revealed his true identity, adding it's been "years."

